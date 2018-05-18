Security field is priority: PM Pashinyan introduces new secretary of Security Council to staff

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan introduced newly-appointed secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan to the Council staff, the government told Armenpress.

In his remarks PM Pashinyan said the Security Council is a body where main directions of the defense policy are being determined. “The formulation of this sentence describes, defines and makes clear the importance of the Security Council, the staff of which must be the brain center that gives signals on defense policy directions”, Nikol Pashinyan said, adding that this structure accumulates information about the threats and proposes solutions in calm working conditions. The PM expressed hope that the Security Council led by Armen Grigoryan will completely and effectively conduct its function in line with contemporary demands and challenges, will propose solutions for the security challenges facing Armenia.

In his turn Armen Grigoryan thanked the PM for the trust. “I am convinced that the process of development of security policy will be put on a new level. Armenia faces challenges that require solutions of political mind. I am confident that the team will be able to fulfill its tasks, increase Armenia’s security level by proposing solutions for the existing challenges and problems”, the new secretary of the Security Council said.

The Prime Minister tasked to prepare a session of the Security Council to discuss the defense policy and to implement different agenda decisions. “The security field, the normal development of Armed Forces is a priority for us, and we must do everything to ensure the normal development of the Armed Forces, to correctly assess the existing challenges and have effective countermeasures for them. The Armenian citizens must be confident that the government has tools to completely ensure the country’s security. At the moment we have all necessary measures to develop effective policy for the field”, the PM said, adding that there is no need to afraid of shortcomings, since in case of hiding them the problems will only deepen. “It’s necessary to diagnose the existing issues and reach quick and effective solutions. The role of the Security Council is very important in this sense. I wish you success in successfully fulfilling your functions”, PM Pashinyan said.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan