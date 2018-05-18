Mass poisoning victims in satisfactory state, doctors say; cause still unclear

YEREVAN, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. 80 people have been hospitalized in the province of Armavir Armenia in what is believed to be a mass food poisoning.

All 80 victims are employees of a viticulture company in a local village.

The healthcare ministry told ARMENPRESS that the victims are being treated in two local hospitals of the province.

The patients are in satisfactory state, the ministry said.

Some of the patients will be discharged today, doctors said.

The employees sought medical attention earlier on May 17 with "symptoms of food poisoning."

Details are being clarified.

