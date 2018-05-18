LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 17-05-18

LONDON, MAY 18, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 17 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.09% to $2312.50, copper price down by 0.80% to $6808.00, lead price down by 1.02% to $2335.00, nickel price down by 0.58% to $14470.00, tin price down by 0.48% to $20825.00, zinc price down by 0.58% to $3062.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.