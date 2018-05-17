Sharmazanov says it’s still early to discuss snap parliamentary elections  

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The Republican Party of Armenia has not discussed the issue of snap parliamentary elections, Vice President of the National Assembly of Armenia, spokesperson of the Republican Party Eduard Sharmazanov told the reporters after the Executive Body meeting of the party. “Moreover, legal and political conditions are necessary for snap elections. As far as I know Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan prepares to submit to the National Assembly a program which they believe is an ambitious one. And the Constitution clearly provides the ways when the National Assembly can be dissolved. If we vote in favor of the Government’s program, therefore at this stage there will be no talks about snap elections”, ARMENPRESS reports Sharmazanov as saying.

He added that political realities develop very rapidly and no one can say what will happen after 2,3 or 4 months. “That’s why I think it’s not the time to speak about something that can happen after some months or not happen at all”, the National Assembly Vice President said, adding that they do not plan to create artificial obstacles for the new government.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan