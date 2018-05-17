Germany will continue supporting democratic and economic reforms in Armenia

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Ambassador of Armenia to Germany Ashot Smbatyan met on May 16 with Dirk Wiese, Coordinator for Intersocietal Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership Countries, Coordinator for Intersocietal Cooperation with Russia, Central Asia and the Eastern Partnership Countries.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, during the meeting the sides discussed issues related to the ratification of the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between Armenia and the EU, Armenian-German bilateral relations, as well as recent political developments in Armenia.

The interlocutors highlighted the continuation of democratic and economic reforms in Armenia for which the Government of Germany will continue to provide assistance.

Ashot Smbatyan and Dirk Wiese also spoke about regional developments and the processes in the Middle East.

