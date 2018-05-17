Israeli PM’s sun announces that Turkey is responsible for Armenian Genocide

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair Netanyahu has announced that Turkey is responsible for the Armenian Genocide. ARMENPRESS reports, citing the Associated Press agency, Yair Netanyahu made a post about this on his Facebook page.

“Turkey, you are responsible for incredible atrocities and sufferings in Cyprus, actions against Greeks and Kurds, as well as the Armenian Genocide”, Yair Netanyahu wrote, reminding that the Turks have illegally occupied today’s territory of Turkey, which was inhabited with Christians before their invasion.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan