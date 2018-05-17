The sphere of statistics should be out of influences of political conjunctures – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thinks it’s necessary to raise public trust towards official statistical data. The Government has adopted a decision appointing chairman and members of the Statistical Committee.

“We have to work seriously to raise public trust towards the Statistical Committee and official statistic in general, because this is a very important issue. Both the legislation and rational judgment suggest that the sphere of statistics should be out of influences of political conjunctures and our Cabinet is resolute to solve that issue”, ARMENPRESS reports PM Pashinyan as saying.

