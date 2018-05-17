Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk presents to Armenian FM results of his Paris meeting with Azerbaijani FM

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk on May 17.

\Ambassador Kasprzyk congratulated Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on the occasion of being appointed Foreign Minister of Armenia and wished him success.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office presented to the Armenian FM the results of his meeting with Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov in Paris.

Minister Mnatsakanyan reaffirmed Armenia’s commitment to the exclusively peaceful settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict in the format of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairmanship, highlighting the implementation of the agreements reached in the past.

The interlocutors also spoke about the upcoming working programs of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs.

