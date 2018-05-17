Defense minister Tonoyan holds meeting with CSTO Secretary General

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on May 17 received CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov, the defense ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting the CSTO chief congratulated minister Tonoyan on his appointment and wished him success in his future activities.

Yuri Khachaturov introduced the defense minister on the preparation works of the session of the CSTO defense ministers’ council which will be held in Astana on May 23.

Minister Tonoyan attached importance to the CSTO role on ensuring Armenia’s security and the necessity to develop the organization’s military component. Davit Tonoyan assured that Armenia will continue making constructive efforts for the development of the structure, as well as for the increase of its international rating and reputation.

International and regional security matters, as well as other issues of bilateral interest were discussed during the meeting.

