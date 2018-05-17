Armenian PM, Renco CEO discuss new TPP construction project

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Giovanni Rubini, Chief Executive Officer at Renco Spa, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The sides touched upon the implementation of investment program on constructing a new thermal power plant near the Yerevan thermal power plant.

Giovanni Rubini said according to the investment program, worth almost 300 million USD, it is expected to construct and put into operation 250 MW thermal power plant in 25-28 months. According to him, the latest systems to be installed will allow to produce low cost energy. The project will be implemented in partnership with the Siemens company and international financial structures. “We are ready to launch the implementation of the program as soon as possible. During the construction nearly 1000 jobs are expected to be created”, Giovanni Rubini said.

The Armenian PM welcomed the implementation of this investment program and stated: “We are interested in attracting new investments and creation of jobs, therefore, we are interested in this project”. PM Pashinyan proposed to coordinate the works with respective agencies.

The officials expressed hope that new investment programs will be implemented in Armenia in the future as a result of the effective cooperation of the Armenian government and the Italian company.