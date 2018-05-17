President Sarkissian holds meeting with representative of Konrad Adenauer foundation

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian on May 17 received Head of Regional Programme Political Dialogue South Caucasus at Konrad Adenauer Stiftung German foundation Thomas Schrapel, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Mr. Schrapel introduced the foundation’s activity in Armenia, in particular, the ongoing projects, as well as programs on youth political education being implemented with different state structures by the assistance of the foundation.

During the meeting the opportunities to cooperate and implement joint programs with the Presidential staff were discussed.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan