Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   17 May

Gagik Hayrapetyan relieved from position of chief of staff of emergency situations ministry


YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Gagik Hayrapetyan was relieved from the post of chief of staff of the ministry of emergency situations, reports Armenpress.

The decision was adopted during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Gagik Hayrapetyan was serving in this post since October, 2016.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan 

 




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration