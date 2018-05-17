PM suggests drastic cuts in number of official vehicles

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. During today’s Cabinet meeting, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon official governmental vehicles.

“There are plenty of other solutions in the modern world in this issue. They must all be inventorized and serious cuts must be made. This issue must be dealt with and suggestions must be submitted,” he said.

Fist Deputy PM Ararat Mirzoyan noted that he has studied the issue and revealed that there is an over build-up of official vehicles in the state apparatus – which is an unnecessary spending.

“There are five vehicles under the First Deputy Prime Minister, we’ve refused three of them, while the appropriateness of the remaining two will be discussed. This issue must be revised in all ministries,” he said.

Minister of education and science Arayik Harutyunyan added that the issue of official business trips should also be revised, since in his words, these business trips sometimes turn into “tourism trips”.

Mane Tandilyan, minister of labor and social affairs, said that a common stance should be displayed for all ministries.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan