Armenian Deputy PM, China’s Vice Minister of Commerce discuss construction of North-South highway

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan had a private meeting with Vice Minister of Commerce of China Fu Ziying in Astana, the deputy PM said on Facebook, Armenpress reports.

“During the private meeting with Fu Ziying we have discussed issues relating to the bilateral economic relations, including the construction of North-South road, the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement and the opportunities deriving from it”, Avinyan said.

He informed that they have agreed to continue the discussions within the frames of the upcoming meeting of the inter-governmental commission in Beijing.

On May 17 the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and China signed a trade-economic cooperation agreement in Astana.

