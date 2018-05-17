Armenian FM receives CSTO Secretary General

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan on May 17 received Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov, the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

The Armenian FM thanked for the warm wishes on his appointment and stated that Armenia attaches great importance to the effective cooperation within the CSTO, which is an important component for ensuring its security, and will continue the consistent efforts to strengthen allied mutual partnership between the member states of the structure.

In his turn the CSTO Secretary General thanked for the warm reception and said he takes steps to increase the cooperation efficiency within the CSTO.

During the meeting the officials also touched upon the implementation of decisions of the Collective Security Council held in Minsk, as well as the organization’s agenda issues.

The CSTO chief introduced the Armenian FM on the organization’s ongoing activities, the preparation works of the upcoming sessions of the CSTO regulatory bodies in Astana.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan