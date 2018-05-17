Armenian Ambassador meets Georgia’s finance minister

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Georgia Ruben Sadoyan on May 16 met with Georgian minister of finance Mamuka Bakhtadze, the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

During the meeting a number of issues of bilateral interest were discussed.

The Georgian minister said the two countries must pay special focus to commercial relations which should be raised to the warm relations level existing between the two countries. The minister also highlighted the importance of the Meghri Free Economic zone, adding that this project has a great potential.

