Armenian Prime Minister vows to set Cabinet with high economic growth goal

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says that the new Cabinet will be tasked with a goal of ensuring a high economic growth indicator.

Talking to reporters after the Cabinet meeting today, the Armenian Prime Minister said that optimistic expectations exist over economic progress and they must do their best to realize these expectations.

“We’ve had a monopolistic economy, where opportunities of economic activities were limited. Now we will rapidly expand these opportunities in order for the people to react in the form of investments,” he said.

The PM said that the government has already begun the process of amending the electoral code, and soon the initiation of these amendments will begin. “The agenda doesn’t solely include abolishing the ranked voting system. We will discuss and make a decision as a result of political discussions,” Pashinyan said.

In response to rumors alleging that the latest unrelated spontaneous demonstrations in the country are actually sabotage, the PM said he doesn’t see any bit of sabotage in the matter and no such thing can happen.

