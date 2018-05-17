Meeting of Board of Directors of BSEC Business Council to discuss increasing cooperation efficiency

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The 58th meeting of the Board of Directors of the BSEC Business Council will discuss issues relating to increasing the effectiveness of cooperation, Arsen Ghazaryan – President of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia, told reporters, Armenpress reports.

He said in case of conflicts and disagreements the forum enables to jointly discuss these issues. “The Black Sea forum is productive, and different issues are being solved during the forum. For instance, under the conditions of the Russia-Georgia conflict, the trade turnover didn’t stop and no sanctions were applied. In other words, this plays a role of security guarantee for certain regional cooperation, it’s just necessary to increase the effectiveness”, he said.

The 58th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Business Council of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization was held on May 17 in Yerevan.

The Business Council is chaired by president of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan since January 1, 2018.

