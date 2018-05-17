Hrant Dink Memory Corner to be inaugurated in Istanbul, Turkey
YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. A “Hrant Dink Memory Corner” will be opened on May 18 – International Museum Day – in Istanbul, Turkey.
Hrant Dink, the acclaimed Turkish-Armenian editor of the Agos newspaper, was gunned down by Turkish nationalists outside his Istanbul office in 2007.
The Hrant Dink Memory Corner will be opened in the building which formerly housed the Turkish-Armenian Agos newspaper HQ in Istanbul. Dink founded the newspaper.
ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan
