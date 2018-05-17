Speaker of Parliament of Armenia holds phone talk with Speaker of Russian Federation Council

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Armenia Ara Babloyan held a telephone conversation with Speaker of the Federation Council of the Russian Federal Assembly Valentina Matviyenko, the Armenian parliament told Armenpress.

During the phone talk issues relating to the organization of the session of inter-parliamentary cooperation committee between the Armenian Parliament and the Federal Assembly were discussed. Both highlighted the importance of the session.

Speaker Babloyan proposed to delay the Murmansk session scheduled on June 5-8, taking into account the fact that the Armenian Parliament will debate the new government’s program on June 7, and before that discussions in parliamentary factions and standing committees are expected.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan