If you expect me to open the doors of penitentiary institutions, it’s not the right approach – PM Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan thinks that the protesters who block the streets in connection with the trials of the suspects of the attack of the Police Patrol-Sentry service regiment in July 2016 should clearly define whom their actions are directed against. ARMENPRESS reports Pashinyan said “I think it should be clearly defined against whom all those actions are directed. I have clearly stated my position about the necessity to restore public solidarity. The bad thing is that the protesters do not define whom are their actions directed against. There are standard procedures and if someone expects that I have to enter penitentiary institutions and open the doors, it’s not the right approach. There are procedures, bodies and situations. All the issues will be solved”.

On May 16 the supporters of the armed group who attacked the Police Patrol-Sentry service regiment in July 2016 blocked Arshakunyats Avenue demanding to review the preventive messure and to set them free. The court rejected the motion for changing the preventive measure.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan