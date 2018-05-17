Trade turnover between Armenia and Turkey comprises 200-300 mln USD - TABDC Co-Chair

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The trade turnover between Armenia and Turkey comprised 200-300 million US dollars this year, Noyan Soyak, co-chair of the Turkish-Armenian Business Development Council (TABDC) told reporters during the 58th meeting of the Board of Directors of the BSEC Business Council, reports Armenpress.

He said the Turkish-Armenian Business Development Council, which operates since 1997, aims at getting acquainted the businessmen of the two countries with each other and contributing to their business development. “There is mainly a cooperation of small and medium enterprises between our two countries”, he said.

According to him, business doesn’t need supporters for development. “Businessmen have different ways to develop business ties”, he said, highlighting the solution of political issues between the two countries. “Trade and good business, of course, promote also the development of diplomatic relations. The more are the ties between the two countries, the easier for the governments to go to dialogue”, Soyak said.

The 58th meeting of the Board of Directors of the Business Council of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization was held on May 17. Among the Board members the meeting was not attended by Albania, Greece, Moldova, Serbia and Georgia.

The Business Council is chaired by president of the Union of Manufacturers and Businessmen of Armenia Arsen Ghazaryan since January 1, 2018.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan