Stepan Mnatsakanyan to continue serving as Chairman of Statistical Committee of Armenia


YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The government will reappoint Stepan Mnatsakanyan as Chairman of the Statistical Committee of Armenia for a six-year term on May 21, 2018, Armenpress reports.

The respective decision was adopted during today’s government session.

According to this decision, members of the Board of the Statistical Committee were also appointed for a six-year term.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan

 




