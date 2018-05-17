WATCH: CNN offers glimpse into anticipated Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Armenia episode

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Only a few days are left for the highly anticipated Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Armenia episode to air on CNN.

The show features world-renowned chef, bestselling author and multiple Emmy-winning television personality Anthony Bourdain as he travels across the globe to uncover little-known destinations and diverse cultures.

CNN earlier said the season 11 will launch on April 29 and the Armenia episode will air May 20.

SOAD’s Serj Tankian, the Armenian-American rock musician, was Bourdain’s guide while the chef was in Armenia.

After the news about the May 20 airing broke, Tankian posted a photo with Bourdain on his official Instagram account with the following caption: “So I guess the cats out of the bag about my trip to Armenia last year. Pictured next to me is one cool cat named @anthonybourdain. Catch us on his show @partsunknowncnn ‪on May 20 on @cnn as we cruise around Armenia in a sweet black Volga.”

Ahead of the May 20 show, CNN released some interesting previews from Armenia which give a glimpse into the episode.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan

