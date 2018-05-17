‘I expect quick actions’: PM Pashinyan applies to Police Chief over recent attacks on civil activists

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. During today’s government session Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan touched upon the cases of recent attacks on civil activists and the issue to investigate them, reports Armenpress.

“Cases of attacks, as well as cases of breaking cars occurred in April. These cases must be investigated, and the issue of peoples’ own vehicles must be solved, we need to understand who will bear the responsibility for these attacks, and all acts should be revealed”, the PM said.

He reminded that an attack on students happened in Heratsi Street, and the video has spread in the internet. “It has been found out that this case has been closed. We should end this practice. People must clearly see that we are moving on the path of disclosing the cases, today, unfortunately, these messages do not exist, but I hope we will see. The legality of the decision to close the case must be checked, since what the media writes, it turns out that closing the cases has nothing to do with the law”, PM Pashinyan said.

In his turn first deputy prime minister Ararat Mirzoyan added that according to media reports, several days ago unknown persons attacked a group of activists near a supermarket in Yerevan: the activists were demanding the resignation of Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan.

Commenting on this, PM Pashinyan applied to Police Chief Valery Osipyan: “All violent acts should be fully investigated. I don’t care who is the author of the violence and who is the victim, from which political team, camp or party. We must have a violence-free society. Mr. Osipyan, I expect concrete and quick actions”.

The first deputy PM added that he is ready to be engaged in the investigation of some of the cases as an eyewitness.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan