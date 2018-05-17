Government considers lowering income tax
YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The new Cabinet is discussing the probability of decreasing income tax rates, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at today’s Cabinet meeting in response to a statement of Vardan Harutyunyan – the former president of the State Revenue Service.
Harutyunyan had said that state revenue collections surpassed the expectations and amounted to a surplus of 14 billion AMD, which will enable to consider making certain changes in terms of income tax.
“Yesterday there has been a discussion on this matter with the president of the central bank and we will have a discussion over this issue with all members of the Cabinet,” the Prime Minister said.
The previous government was also considering this issue.
