‘We all need a break’ – PM tells protesters, says can’t solve “all at once”

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan personally met with demonstrators outside the government headquarters ahead of the Cabinet meeting.

The demonstrators were unrelated and each was trying to make his/her problem hears.

The Prime Minister was collecting letters addressed to him from the protesters, documents and papers for examination and response. Some of the citizens were asking for a private meeting with the PM.

“I am aware of your problem, did you write your application?” the PM asked one lady whom he recognized in the crowd.

A reporter asked if the situation is controllable when various people are presenting their problems and protesting. The Prime Minister said he very well knew that this could have happened.

“I think we all need a break, to arrange all problems in calm conditions and deal with the solutions step by step,” Pashinyan said.

He said that all problems cannot be solved at once.

“People are exercising their right of freedom of expression, this is natural and normal, but we must understand that the logic of solving all problems at once can’t work. We will fail the solutions of all problems if we move forward with such logic. We must deal with all issues one by one,” the PM said.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan