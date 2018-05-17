Prime Minister personally weighs in on traffic enforcement camera problem, offers to suspend operations

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says it would be appropriate to temporarily suspend the operations of traffic enforcement cameras.

“I think there are enormous build-ups of fines and penalties and people were unable to pay them due to not having the opportunity. We must think about mechanisms on debt cancellation and we must discuss the further efficiency issue of the traffic enforcement cameras. I find it to be appropriate to cease their operations in a certain period of time, stop or at least stop the practice of fining [drivers] for simply touching the solid lines,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Over the years, many drivers have been complaining over the fine amounts regarding speed cameras and traffic enforcement cameras. Some claim the cameras operate in an undue manner while detecting violations.

