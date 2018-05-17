SRC Chairman’s resignation issue in government’s session agenda

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. The issue of resignation of Chairman of the State Revenue Committee (SRC) Vardan Harutyunyan has been included in the government’s session agenda, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at the beginning of the session, Armenpress rports.

“I also propose to include two more questions in the agenda: the issue of the SRC Chairman’s resignation and the issue of appointment of the new SRC Chairman”, PM Pashinyan said.

Vardan Harutyunyan was appointed Chairman of the State Revenue Committee on October 8, 2016.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan





