Deputy minister of Diaspora Vahagn Melikyan resigns

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Deputy minister of Diaspora Vahagn Melikyan has resigned, minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said on Facebook.

Melikyan, a former Ambassador who represented Armenia in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE and Argentina during his diplomatic career in 2006 – 2014, served as deputy minister of Diaspora from 2015. He was appointed by then-PM Hovik Abrahamyan.

Diaspora minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan also said that he has chaired a discussion regarding the development of the government’s action plan. The minister also had a meeting with members of the new monitoring group. The group briefed the minister on both positive and negative reactions to the ministry’s activities in local and international press, as well as social media.

The minister said he talked with his predecessor Hranush Hakobyan over the phone.

“The former minister of Diaspora expressed readiness for assistance if needed,” Hayrapetyan said.

Hayrapetyan said he has also met with Tevan Poghosyan, adviser to President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan