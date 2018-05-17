EEU-Iran interim agreement to open new opportunities for Armenian producers, says Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Partners of Armenia are highly appreciating the country’s efforts in negotiations for the signing of the Eurasian Economic Union (EEU) – Iran free trade agreement, Armenia’s Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan said on Facebook. The Deputy PM is currently in Astana, Kazakhstan, where the EEU-Iran interim free trade agreement was signed.

“After long and difficult negotiations the EEU-Iran free trade agreement was signed today. I would like to specially mention the highly serious work of the Armenian side which has been done during the entire process of the negotiations, which is talked about by all our partners,” Deputy PM Avinyan said.

Deputy PM Avinyan expressed confidence that the deal will open new opportunities for Armenian producers in terms of entering the Iranian market, as well as very favorable conditions for establishing new industrial capabilities in Armenia.

The Eurasian Economic Union has been established in 2015. The union includes Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Russia.

