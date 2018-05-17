Armenia’s foreign ministry concerned over ongoing events in Gaza Strip

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of foreign affairs is concerned over the ongoing events in Gaza strip, reports Armenpress.

The foreign ministry issued a statement on Twitter which says: “We are concerned over events unfolding in #GazaStrip during recent days. The sides should demonstrate more restraint and wisdom to avoid further deterioration of situation. We reaffirm our stance that differences can be resolved exclusively through dialogue and negotiations which will contribute to the establishment of peace and stability in the region”.

Several dozens of people have been killed in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops in Gaza. The clashes launched on the opening day of the US Embassy in Jerusalem. The Embassy was moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem by US President Donald Trump’s decision.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan