Six Middle East countries sanction Hezbollah officials

YEREVAN, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the UAE have imposed sanctions on Hezbollah officials and people sponsoring the Shi'a Islamist political party and militant group based in Lebanon, SPA reported.

Ten people have been included in the sanctions list – five being from the governing council of Hezbollah. Sanctions constitute freezing of assets and property.

According to SPA, the sanctions have been imposed through partnership between the co-chair of the Terrorist Financing Targeting Center – a US agency under the Treasury Department – and other participating countries of the center - Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and the UAE.

On May 16, the US Treasury Department sanctioned three Hezbollah-affiliated people.

