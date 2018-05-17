LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-05-18
LONDON, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 May:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.63% to $2310.50, copper price up by 0.01% to $6863.00, lead price down by 1.38% to $2359.00, nickel price up by 1.39% to $14555.00, tin price down by 0.12% to $20925.00, zinc price up by 1.15% to $3080.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91000.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
12:38, 04.22.2018
Restoration of public order in Yerevan to be logical continuation of Sargsyan-Pashinyan meeting - political scientist
12:24, 04.22.2018
ARF faction secretary says PM Sargsyan, opposition MP Pashinyan would be able to reach concrete agreement without presence of reporters
- 10:31 EEU-Iran interim agreement to open new opportunities for Armenian producers, says Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan
- 10:22 Armenia’s foreign ministry concerned over ongoing events in Gaza Strip
- 10:09 Israel hits Hamas targets in Gaza - IDF
- 10:01 Six Middle East countries sanction Hezbollah officials
- 09:59 EAEU, Iran sign provisional free trade zone agreement
- 09:32 European Stocks - 16-05-18
- 09:30 US stocks up - 16-05-18
- 09:28 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-05-18
- 09:26 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 16-05-18
- 09:24 Oil Prices Up - 16-05-18
- 05.16-21:39 Stepanakert-Shushi ropeway, children’s amusement park in Shushi - Artsakh State Minister speaks about new projects
- 05.16-21:28 “Vardanyans family” Foundation comments on renovation works of the park that provoked protests
- 05.16-21:00 EU reaffirms readiness to provide support to Armenia for reforms in democratic institutions
- 05.16-20:46 Artsakh records 16.1% economic growth in first quarter of 2018
- 05.16-20:05 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-05-18
- 05.16-20:04 Asian Stocks - 16-05-18
- 05.16-19:35 His Holiness Aram I wishes success to PM Pashinyan for the benefit of Armenia’s prosperity
- 05.16-19:23 Yerevan Mayor does not plan to step down
- 05.16-19:09 Yerevan Mayor urges law enforcers to cope with invasion of activists into the City Hall
- 05.16-18:25 Artsakh’s President highlights activities of HALO Trust
- 05.16-18:10 Israel’s Intelligence Minister sees no reason not to recognize Armenian Genocide
- 05.16-18:07 Armenia-EU agreement submitted to Romania’s parliament for ratification
- 05.16-17:59 President of Armenia receives President of World Information Technology and Services Alliance
- 05.16-17:27 I’m convinced new government will be committed to building democratic and prosperous Armenia: Bulgarian PM to Pashinyan
- 05.16-17:06 Armenian-American Glendale cop busted by FBI for suspected mafia ties
- 05.16-16:23 Armenia’s Arpine Hovhannisyan releases details over PACE Committee decision to apply sanctions on 4 members
- 05.16-16:20 Protest mania in Yerevan: Multiple unrelated pocket demonstrations underway
- 05.16-16:06 RPA lawmaker says time is needed for assessing new Police Chief Osipyan’s work
- 05.16-15:55 Armenian military CBRN specialists participate in Russia expert meetings
- 05.16-15:35 Yerevan environmental demonstration escalates into anti-Mayor protest, supporters hop in
- 05.16-15:33 ‘We continue exercising our powers’ – CEC Chairman on work with new government
- 05.16-15:32 Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with Sweden’s parliamentary delegation
- 05.16-15:28 Armenia Police Chief, Yerevan Mayor discuss City Hall incident over phone
- 05.16-15:21 Armenian Prime Minister, WITSA chairman meet ahead of 2019 WCIT Yerevan
- 05.16-14:48 Defense minister holds consultation over complaint of officers of military commissariats
18:48, 05.10.2018
Viewed 3566 times Jacqueline Karaaslanian announces about termination of LUYS Foundation activities
20:30, 05.10.2018
Viewed 3112 times Artur Vanetsyan appointed Director of National Security Service of Armenia
13:17, 05.11.2018
Viewed 2785 times Chancellor Merkel congratulates Armenia’s new PM on assuming office
13:44, 05.11.2018
Viewed 2771 times PM to sack Diaspora Minister Hranush Hakobyan
18:51, 05.11.2018
Viewed 1680 times President of Armenia appoints Suren Papikyan Minister of Territorial Administration, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan – Minister of Diaspora