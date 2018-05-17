LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 16-05-18

LONDON, MAY 17, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 16 May:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.63% to $2310.50, copper price up by 0.01% to $6863.00, lead price down by 1.38% to $2359.00, nickel price up by 1.39% to $14555.00, tin price down by 0.12% to $20925.00, zinc price up by 1.15% to $3080.00, molybdenum price stood at $26000.00, cobalt price stood at $91000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.






