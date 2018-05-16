“Vardanyans family” Foundation comments on renovation works of the park that provoked protests

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. “Vardanyans family” Charity Foundation has released a footage presenting details over the renovation works of the park located near the Myasnikyan statue. ARMENPRESS reports the Foundation says the restoration of the park is a generous gift to our fellow citizens and guests of the capital.

The area is not leased by the Foundation and is community owned. The Foundation had only one precondition – any commercial activity in the park should be banned for 99 years and the park must serve only as rest zone for the residents of Yerevan. The maintenance and care of the park will always be implemented by the Vardanyan Family Charity Foundation. Only old and sick trees have been logged, while 48 healthy trees have been and will be re-planted along the edge part of the tree. As a result, the number of trees will rise 4-fold and green are will be doubled.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan