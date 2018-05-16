Stepanakert-Shushi ropeway, children’s amusement park in Shushi - Artsakh State Minister speaks about new projects

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. Designing works of Stepanakert-Shushi ropeway are in the final stage. Construction works are set to be launched in the near future and by charitable means.

As ArtsakhPress correspondent informs, Artsakh State Minister, Arayik Harutyunyan, said about the above-mentioned on May 16. He said it will serve as means of transportation between Stepanakert and Shushi, and will also boost tourism.

“There are plans to have modern rest zone in Shushi, where there will be rich decorations of children’s attractions. A lot of work is being conducted in the tourism sphere to adjust the field of infrastructures’ service to the location. This will result in the development of Small and Medium Entrepreneurship. It is anticipated that the number of tourists visiting Artsakh will increase along with the days they stay in Artsakh,’’ Arayik Harutyunyan noted.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan