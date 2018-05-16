Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 16-05-18

YEREVAN, 16 MAY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 16 May, USD exchange rate is down by 0.73 drams to 483.83 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 6.78 drams to 571.11 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.09 drams to 7.74 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 4.71 drams to 651.77 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is down by 417.54 drams to 20144.36 drams. Silver price is down by 4.04 drams to 255.27 drams. Platinum price is down by 332.73 drams to 14015.5 drams.