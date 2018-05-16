His Holiness Aram I wishes success to PM Pashinyan for the benefit of Armenia’s prosperity

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Catholicos of the Great House of Cilicia Aram I held a telephone conversation with Armenian Premier Nikol Pashinyan.

ARMENPRESS reports Aram I congratulated Pashinyan on the occasion of being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, praised the newly formed Cabinet and wished the PM success for the benefit of Armenia’s further prosperity and strengthening.

The parliament of Armenia elected Nikol Pashinyan Prime Minister of Armenia in the second round of voting on May 8. 59 MPs voted in favor and 42 against. Pashinyan has already formed the Cabinet.

