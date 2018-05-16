Yerevan Mayor does not plan to step down

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan will continue his work as mayor. ARMENPRESS reports referring to the demands of the activists to step down, Taron Margaryan told the reporters that it’s not accepted in the international practice that a political force tries to exert pressure on elected local self-governing bodies after it comes to power.

“We continue our work together with the residents of Yerevan and this year we will mark the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan”, Margaryan said.

The activists protesting against the logging of trees in a park near the City Hall invaded the Municipality on May 16 demanding the resignation of Mayor Taron Margaryan. Margaryan condemned the act, calling the law enforcement bodies to cope with the issue.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan