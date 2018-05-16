Yerevan Mayor urges law enforcers to cope with invasion of activists into the City Hall  

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan assures that there will be no cafés or restaurants in the territory of the park dedicated to the 2800th anniversary of Yerevan after renovation works in the park and it will belong to the residents of Yerevan. In an interview with reporters near the municipality Margaryan underlined that the park had been leased for years, after which the lessee returned it to Yerevan, and the family of the Vardanyans took over the renovation works of the park.

“It’s already 3 months the renovation works are underway. There will be no cafés or other commercial areas. It will belong to the community. As refers to the cutting down of the trees, the family of the Vardanyans plans adding the green area. If some trees have been cut, be sure much more trees will be planted”, ARMENPRESS reports Taron Margaryan as saying.

He also spoke about today’s protest in front of Yerevan Municipality, during which the protesters invaded into the City Hall.

‘I condemn those acts. It’s obvious that there was a violation of the law. They invaded the City Hall and tried to interrupt the normal functioning of the Municipality. I call on our law enforcement bodies to cope with this issue. We are independent as a local self-governing body and we implement our projects. We will not tolerate such illegalities”, Yerevan Mayor said.

He emphasized that he respects the opinion of Yerevan residents and always took into account the problems raised by them.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan