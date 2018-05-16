Artsakh’s President highlights activities of HALO Trust

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received chief executive officer of the "HALO Trust" organization James Cowan on May 16.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, President Sahakyan highlighted the "HALO Trust" organization's long-term activity considering it important for the people of Artsakh.

Foreign minister Masis Mayilyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan