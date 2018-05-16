Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   16 May

Artsakh’s President highlights activities of HALO Trust


YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan received chief executive officer of the "HALO Trust" organization James Cowan on May 16. 

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Artsakh President’s Office, President Sahakyan highlighted the "HALO Trust" organization's long-term activity considering it important for the people of Artsakh.

Foreign minister Masis Mayilyan and other officials participated in the meeting.

English –translator/editor: Tigran Sirekanyan




Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration