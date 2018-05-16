I’m convinced new government will be committed to building democratic and prosperous Armenia: Bulgarian PM to Pashinyan

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Bulgaria Boyko Borissov sent a congratulatory letter to Nikol Pashinyan on being elected Prime Minister of Armenia, wishing him health and all the best in his responsible position, the Armenian PM’s Office told Armenpress.

"I highly appreciate your efforts aimed at democratic formation of the new government based on national consent and comprehensive dialogue with all concerned sides. The maintenance of political stability and further progress of the process of reforms in Armenia will contribute to the country’s welfare and the stability of the Caucasian region which is of great importance for Europe. I am convinced that the new government will be committed to building a democratic and prosperous Armenia for the benefit of the whole Armenian people.

I welcome Armenia’s policy to maintain close relations with the European Union and I am confident that when the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement (CEPA) enters into force, which will be soon ratified by the Bulgarian Parliament, will significantly contribute to the implementation of this goal”, reads the congratulatory letter.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan