Armenian deputy PM holds meeting with Sweden’s parliamentary delegation

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan on May 16 held a meeting with the delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the Parliament (Riksdag) of Sweden Björn Söder, the government told Armenpress.

The Swedish MPs congratulated Mher Grigoryan on appointment and wished him success on solving the upcoming issues for the benefit of the Armenian people.

During the meeting the officials also touched upon Armenia’s domestic political situation. The deputy PM assured that the Armenian government does and will do everything to ensure the country’s socio-economic development. Mher Grigoryan stated that the high level of publicity of the Armenian government also contributes to the effectiveness of the activity.

The Deputy Speaker of the Swedish Parliament highlighted with satisfaction the recent events in Armenia that are an evidence of high-level of democracy. Björn Söder said Sweden is ready to develop the Armenian-Swedish bilateral relations in all spheres of mutual interest.

