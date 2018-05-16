Armenian Prime Minister, WITSA chairman meet ahead of 2019 WCIT Yerevan

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has held a meeting with WITSA (World Information Technology and Services Alliance) Chairman Yvonne Chiu and Secretary General James Poisant.

The meeting focused on issues relating to the organization of the upcoming 2019 Yerevan World Congress on Information Technologies-WCIT, the press service of the government said.

The Prime Minister attached importance to hosting the conference and noted that the government will make all efforts to organize and hold it on a high level.

PM Nikol Pashinyan mentioned that the IT branch will be among the government’s priorities and he expressed confidence that this sector will become one of the moving forces of the economy.

Pashinyan and Yvonne Chiu agreed to form a joint working group which will begin the preparation works.

Mrs. Chiu stressed that the WITSA is interested in close cooperation with the Armenian government and presented Taiwan’s practice in organizing the conference.

More than 4500 delegates from nearly 80 countries are expected to participate in the conference which will take place in October of 2019.

