Defense minister holds consultation over complaint of officers of military commissariats

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Defense minister of Armenia Davit Tonoyan on May 16 held a consultation over the complaints of officers of military commissariats, Artsrun Hovhannisyan – spokesman of the defense ministry, said on Facebook, reports Armenpress.

The officers are protesting against the optimization of military commissariats.

The spokesman said the defense minister got acquainted with the issue in-detail and gave instructions to continue the works to implement the optimization concept. “At the same time the minister tasked to present him respective proposals and solutions within a week on the issues of providing the staff with jobs”, the spokesman said.

Earlier today more than 10 representatives of military commissariats protesting against the optimization of military commissariats gathered outside the government’s building demanding a meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Head of the citizens admissions and applications department of the government Alexander Ghazaryan received the representatives of military commissariats.

According to the new law on Defense, the management of military commissariats is shifted from the General Staff of the Armed Forces to the defense ministry. As a result of the optimization, the number of 44 military commissariats will be reduced to 14, and only 2 out of the 20 employees will remain in each military commissariat.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan