Deputy suggests protesting environmentalists to meet Mayor in conference hall

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. First Deputy Mayor of Yerevan Kamo Areyan called on the protesting environmentalists who stormed into the City Hall to leave the building and organize a discussion in the big hall, where Mayor Taron Margaryan will also participate.

Areyan approached the protesters and talked to them, stressing that they are not indifferent towards the issues raised by citizens.

“I would really like for this dialogue to happen in a calm atmosphere, in the big hall. Let’s sit down, make your arguments, and the Mayor will come and answer your questions in a calm atmosphere. This is our request”, he said.

An activist told the first deputy Mayor that the people who entered the building gathered spontaneously and everyone has his/her own stance, therefore he said they will discuss the proposal and notify on further steps.

Demonstrators protesting against the logging works in a Yerevan park have entered the City Hall and are demanding to be granted audience with Mayor Taron Margaryan.

The park is facing the City Hall.

Nearly 30 protesters breached into the building and headed upstairs to the Mayor’s office.

A City Hall official tried to de-escalate the situation, while several others – including police officers – blocked the entrance to the Mayor’s office.

Deputy Mayor Davit Ohanyan talked to the protesters. He said that “problems aren’t solved this way”.

Ohanyan suggested to have a meeting in the press briefing hall with the Chief of Staff and other officials, but the environmentalists insisted on a meeting with the Mayor himself. Activists were claiming that Mayor Margaryan is the one who is responsible for everything.

Ohanyan responded by saying that every branch has an in-charge official at the City Hall. “Let’s go up now and you will meet with them”, he said, adding that afterwards if there will be questions he would invite Mayor Margaryan also.

Prior to entering the City Hall building, the activists brought down construction posters which were installed in the park.

