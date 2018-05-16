Pope Francis deeply concerned over situation in Middle East

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Pope Francis announced that he is deeply concerned over the escalation of the relations between Palestine and Israel, the new volume of violence in the Middle East, stating that it will never lead to peace, Reuters reports.

“I express my great pain for the dead and wounded and I am close in prayer and affection to all those who are suffering”, he told tens of thousands of people at his general audience in St. Peter’s Square.

“I repeat that the use of violence never leads to peace. War begets war and violence begets violence”, Pope said, calling on all concerned sides to reaffirm their commitments so that dialogue, justice and peace prevail.

More than six dozen people have been killed in the clashes between the Israeli troops and Palestinians in Gaza. The clashes launched after the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem. Israel announced that its army has protected the country’s borders.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan