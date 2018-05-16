Demonstration Fever: Environmentalists storm into Yerevan City Hall in logging-related protest

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Demonstrators protesting against the logging works in a Yerevan park have entered the City Hall and are demanding to be granted audience with Mayor Taron Margaryan.

The park is facing the City Hall.

Nearly 30 protesters breached into the building and headed upstairs to the Mayor’s office.

A City Hall official tried to de-escalate the situation, while several others – including police officers – blocked the entrance to the Mayor’s office.

Deputy Mayor Davit Ohanyan talked to the protesters. He said that “problems aren’t solved this way”.

Ohanyan suggested to have a meeting in the press briefing hall with the Chief of Staff and other officials, but the environmentalists insisted on a meeting with the Mayor himself. Activists were claiming that Mayor Margaryan is the one who is responsible for everything.

Ohanyan responded by saying that every branch has an in-charge official at the City Hall. “Let’s go up now and you will meet with them”, he said, adding that afterwards if there will be questions he would invite Mayor Margaryan also.

Prior to entering the City Hall building, the activists brought down construction posters which were installed in the park.

Similar localized demonstrations have been taking place regularly, including a highly publicized protest involving students and parents demanding the resignation of a school principal, and students of the Shirak University seeking the resignation of their rector.

Earlier in the day, a group of military commissariat desk job officers were protesting against job cuts outside the government headquarters. A government official told the protesters to address the defense ministry.

In addition, a group of exmployees of the presently defunct Nairit plant were demonstrating outside the Prime Minister's official residence. Some of them were granted audience to discuss the problem.

Earlier in April, Armenia saw massive demonstrations which subsequently forced PM Sargsyan to resign.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan