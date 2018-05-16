Central Electoral Commission gives mandates to new MPs

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. During the May 16 sitting the Central Electoral Commission of Armenia adopted several decisions by giving mandates to new MPs Hovik Aghazaryan, Hrachya Hakobyan and Alen Simonyan from the Yelk faction, Hakob Hakobyan from the RPA and Ruzanna Arakelyan from the ARF, reports Armenpress.

The CEC made protocols on giving mandates to Hovik Aghazaryan, Hrachya Hakobyan and Alen Simonyan who will substitute Nikol Pashinyan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Mane Tandilyan from the Yelk alliance in the Parliament.

Artak Zeynalyan from the Yelk alliance will be substituted by Hayk Konjoryan.

Hakob Hakobyan will substitute RPA faction MP Grigor Avalyan.

Aghvan Vardanyan from the ARF will be substituted by Ruzanna Arakelyan.

English –translator/editor: Aneta Harutyunyan