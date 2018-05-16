Armenian PM receives congrats, success wishes from Romanian counterpart

YEREVAN, MAY 16, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Romania Viorica Dăncilă has congratulated Nikol Pashinyan on election as Prime Minister of Armenia.

In the congratulatory cable, the Romanian PM wished good luck, democratic progress to her Armenian counterpart and the new Cabinet of Armenia and peace and welfare to Armenia and the entire region, the Armenian PM’s office said.

“I am convinced that the relations between Romania and Armenia will continue strengthening in the upcoming period of time, based on friendly and many years of traditional cooperation which our peoples have developed for many years,” Romanian PM Dăncilă said in the letter.

Nikol Pashinyan was elected Prime Minister by the Armenian parliament on May 8 in the second round of voting.

ENGLISH: Editor/Translator - Stepan Kocharyan